Record Numbers Expected at APA Junior Championships

Nationwide & PoolDawg Headline List of Event Sponsors

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO (July 13, 2017) — Aspiring young APA members from across North America are in Davenport, Iowa this week for the APA Junior Championships. Nearly 300 players will compete in one of four 9-Ball Skill Level Tiers July 13 – July 16 at Sharky’s Billiards.

“We’re excited to once again host this event for our juniors. We have a lot of excited players coming from across the United States and Canada to participate and we anticipate another great event,” said APA President Reneé Lyle.

Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the Champions and Runners-Up in each Skill Level Tier.

The four-day event will also include a Junior/Adult Doubles event, recognition for Outstanding Academic Achievements and a special exhibition and autograph signing by Florian “Venom” Kohler.

Event sponsors include: Nationwide Insurance, Action Cues, PoolDawg.com, FCI Billiards, GRIND’N Clothing Co., Jacoby Custom Cues, Kamui Tips, Khamsin Designs Inc., Kingery Printing, Meucci Cues, OB Cues, Omega Billiards Supplies, PoolAHolic Apparel, Predator, Promotions Pronto, RT9 Designs Art and Apparel, Shaftmaster Lathes, Sharky’s Billiards, Tiger Products Inc.,Venom Trick Shots and Viking Cues.

The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, Mo., sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States, and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9‑Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.

The APA produces four major tournaments each year—the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship—that, together, pay out nearly $2 Million in cash and prizes annually!

The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues and PoolDawg.