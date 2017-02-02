Viking Cue of the Month – February Giveaway

MIDDLETON, WI (February 1, 2017) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues, cases, low deflection shafts and accessories. Viking is proud to announce the introduction of the new PowerBuys Cue of the Month Giveaway for the month of February.

Starting in February 2017, the artisans at Viking Cue will be taking one of our legendary designs and transforming it into a new and exciting custom cue, each and every month. By exploring our vast collection of rich custom stains, paints, wraps, inlay and ring materials, exotic woods, performance shafts and tip options, our designers will create a truly custom, limited edition cue without the additional customization charges you would normally expect to pay for when creating a custom cue.

Every month, Viking Cue will be giving away the PowerBuys Cue of the Month to one very lucky individual. For the month of February, we took the very popular A291 and customized it to make the C-A291. The C-A291 features custom Red and Silver Premium Pearl and Black IMA Rings, Bordeaux stain and Black Butt Cap. It also comes standard with the Viking low-deflection ViKORE American Performance shaft with Everest Tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter as many times as you wish and we will randomly choose the winner of the C-A291 at the end of the month.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and all Viking cues are proudly 100% made in the USA. Viking distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-391-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.

