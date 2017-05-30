Pool’s USA 2017 Atlantic Challenge Cup Team Captain

The Billiard Congress of America today announced its team’s captain to face the Europeans during this year’s staging of pool’s Atlantic Challenge Cup taking place July 5 – 8, 2017 in Klagenfurt, Austria.

“We are thrilled to name Johnny Archer to lead Team USA as its Captain for the 2017 Atlantic Challenge Cup,” said BCA CEO Rob Johnson. “While his accomplishments in the game are enormous, Johnny’s commitment to give back to the game by dedicating time to support and grow junior play makes him the ideal candidate to lead Team USA in 2017. We are also excited to announce Johnny will be supported by 2015 and 2016 ACC Team Captain and BEF Junior Nationals Tournament Director Earl Munson. Johnny and Earl will make for a great combination to guide Team USA in player selection, pre-event training and on-site leadership.”

A 2009 Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame inductee, Archer is a four-time world 9-ball champion and winner of 25 pro tour titles. Born in tiny Twin City, Ga., Archer was drawn to the game as a junior and never looked back. Archer joined the pro tour full-time in 1986. Six years later he won his first tour title, the 1991 Sands Regency Open. The following year, Archer won five titles, including the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) World 9-Ball Championship, and was named Billiards Digest Player of the Year, the first of such POY titles Archer would garner including several Pool & Billiard Magazine’s Player of the Year titles. Archer would go on to win 12 Professional Billiard Tour (PBT) titles over the next four years, including two of his four world crowns (PBT World 9-Ball championships in 1993 and 1995). Archer once again won the WPA World 9-Ball Championships in 1992 and 1997. In all, Archer has won more than 60 tournaments. He has also been a member of Team USA in the Mosconi Cup 17 times in a row.

“This is truly a great honor,” said Archer. “Having an opportunity to give back to the game and work with these outstanding young individuals and players is a blessing. The game has given so much to me and without some special individuals in my life helping me as a junior I wouldn’t be where I am today. I want to be a part of the current rejuvenation of junior play in the US. The BEF Junior Nationals are setting participation records, other national junior events are seeing increased participation and now with the Atlantic Challenge Cup junior players have so many opportunities to benefit from their efforts. What a honor to be a part of this effort and to partner with Earl.”

Munson, who has nearly two decades of experience working with US junior players, returns as Archer’s assistant after leading the 2015 and 2016 Team USA. In addition to serving as Team USA Captain, he is also entering his 12th year as the USA BEF Junior National tournament director and is a four-time USA team leader for WPA World Junior Championship events.

“Johnny is so deserving of this opportunity and I feel incredibly fortunate to support him as he prepares the team for 2017,” said Munson. “Johnny and I work well together and I see a great opportunity for Team USA to bring its best game to the 2017 Atlantic Challenge Cup.”

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

