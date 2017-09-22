Donate to Hurrican Relief, Win J. Pechauer Cue

Donate to Hurricane Relief, Win J. Pechauer Cue

STAND UP POOL COMMUNITY to help with the devastating effects that have been caused by the Hurricanes. I am pleased to announce we at J. Pechauer Custom Cues and Hall of Fame professional pool player Allison Fisher are teaming up in donating a limited edition Camelot Winchester pool cue to raise money for Hurricane Relief. It is signed by the Duchess of Doom herself and is initially valued at $2,100 plus the priceless signature. For as little as $1 you have an opportunity to win this one of a kind cue! Each dollar counts as one entry for the cue!

You can donate here at our GoFundMe site

https://www.gofundme.com/hurricane-relief-fund-for-pool-cue

or directly to www.paypal.me/JPechauer

Thank you for your support and PLEASE pass this on to as many people as possible. Every dollar, share, and like counts!

Drawing will be on Wednesday October 4th

