Appleton Takes #1 Seed at BottleDeck.net World 14.1

2014 World 14.1 Champion Darren Appleton demolished his group with ending in a 268 ball run over Michael Yednak, although he only needed 100 pts.

New York City- Darren Appleton further solidified his growing reputation as one of this era’s greatest straight pool players with his 268 ball run and 7-0 record. This has given him the #1 seed after the round robin stage going into the doubleknockout stage of the Bottledeck.net 77th World 14.1.

11am Danny Harriman USA vs USA Michael Yednak

130pm. Darren Appleton ENG vs USA Danny Barouty

5:00pm Frank Scharbach GER vs USA Robles or Lombardo

730pm TBD

The legendary and newly inducted 14.1 Hall of Famer Nick Varner will commentate both evening matches.

“Finished the group stage off in style run 100 and out and continued my run got to 268 made a good break but got bad luck to scratch was good to hit the balls good. Thanks to my opponent Michael Yednak for sticking around to rack the balls top guy.”- said Appleton on Facebook.

Max Eberle finished undefeated in his group as well 7-0 to take the #2 seed while Del Sim of Scotland went 7-0 and took the #3 seed. Thorsten Hohmann took a loss with a 6-1 record but still managed to win his group and take the #4 seed.

#5 seed Mika Immonen

#6 seed Tony Robles

#7 seed Lee Van Corteza

#8 seed John Schmidt

The Round Robin results from Day 1-3 can be found at TheWorldTournament.com

