Winners George “Ginky” SanSouci Memorial

Winners of the 8th Annual George “Ginky” SanSouci Memorial
Steinway Billiards May 26-28, 2018
L-R: Lukas Fracasso-Verner (1st), Jacqueline Rivera (3rd), Chuck Allie (2nd), and Pashk Gjini (4th)
|AMATEUR DIVISION
|1
|Lukas Fracasso-Verner
|2
|Chuck Allie
|3
|Jacqueline Rivera
|4
|Pashk Gjini
|5-6
|Gary Bozigian
Luis Lopez
|7-8
|Alberto Estevez
Joe Wilson Torres
|9-12
|Koka Davladze
Dan McGinnis
Tony Ignomirello
Jody Rubin
|13-16
|Dinko Busanich
Pascal Dufresne
Keith Jawahir
Joe DeVito
|17-24
|Alex Osipov
Paul Everton
Chris Marlar
Mike Pruitt
Daniel Feliciano
Mike Strassberg
Juan Melendez
Naoko Saiki
|PRO DIVISION
|1
|Eklenti Kaci
|2
|Lee Vann Corteza
|3
|Mike Dechaine
|4
|Jorge Rodriguez
|5-6
|Alex Kazakis
Joey Korsiak
|7-8
|Frankie Hernandez
Alan Rolon
