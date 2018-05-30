Winners George “Ginky” SanSouci Memorial

Winners of the 8th Annual George “Ginky” SanSouci Memorial
Steinway Billiards May 26-28, 2018  

Amateur 9-Ball Division  
L-R:  Lukas Fracasso-Verner (1st), Jacqueline Rivera (3rd), Chuck Allie (2nd), and Pashk Gjini (4th) 
AMATEUR DIVISION  
1 Lukas Fracasso-Verner
2 Chuck Allie
3 Jacqueline Rivera
4 Pashk Gjini
5-6 Gary Bozigian
Luis Lopez
7-8 Alberto Estevez
Joe Wilson Torres
9-12 Koka Davladze
Dan McGinnis
Tony Ignomirello
Jody Rubin
13-16 Dinko Busanich
Pascal Dufresne
Keith Jawahir
Joe DeVito
17-24 Alex Osipov
Paul Everton
Chris Marlar
Mike Pruitt
Daniel Feliciano
Mike Strassberg
Juan Melendez
Naoko Saiki
8th Annual George “Ginky” SanSouci Memorial
Pro 10-Ball Division 
L-R:   Eklenti Kaci (1st), Lee Vann Corteza (2nd), Mike Dechaine (3rd) and Jorge Rodriguez (4th) 

PRO DIVISION  
1 Eklenti Kaci
2 Lee Vann Corteza
3 Mike Dechaine
4 Jorge Rodriguez
5-6 Alex Kazakis
Joey Korsiak
7-8 Frankie Hernandez
Alan Rolon
