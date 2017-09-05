Here is the complete order of finish for our Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s, “Turning Stone Classic XXVIII 9-Ball Open”, which was held August 31 thru September 3, 2017. The event was $25,000 added with a total prize fund of $41,400. There was a full field of 128 players. All players were paid in cash immediately upon their elimination from the event!

1st $8,000 Shane Van Boening

2nd $5,000 Jayson Shaw (Scot)

3rd $3,600 Donny Mills

4th $2,600 Jeremy Sossei

5/6th $2,000 each – Earl Strickland, Mika Immonen

7/8th $1,600 each – Bucky Souvanthong, Dennis Hatch

9/12th $1,200 each – Rodney, Morris, Joey Cicero (Can), Brandon Shuff, Johnny Archer

13/16th $850 each – Billy Thorpe, Ron Casanzio, Zion Zvi, Billy Lanna

17/24th $550 each – Brent Boemmels, Shaun Wilkie, Nelson Oliveira, Karen Corr, Dan Hewitt (Can), Dave Shlemperis, Jai Li, Jorge Rodriguez

25/32nd $300 each – Erik Hjorliefson (Can), Luc Salvas (Can), Mike Pettit, Matt Tetreault, Earl Herring, Marco Kam, Clyde Matta, Matt Krah

33/48 – Rhys Chen, Damon Sobers, Kevin West, Paul Rozonewski, Nick Brucato, Mark Creamer, Bruce Nagle, Elvis Rodriguez, Dany Normandin (Can),

Hendrik Drost, Caroline Pao, Kerry McAuliffe, Jean Therriault (Can), Kyle Pepin, Hunter Lombardo, Aaron Greenwood

49/64 – Sebastien Laramee (Can), Ivaylo Petrov, Brad Guthrie (Can), Norm Pomainville, John Moody, Gene Hunt, Gregg McAndrews, Jennifer Barretta,

Larry Phlegar, Rich Connors, Steve Fleming, Ranulf Tamba, Steve Lillis, Jason Hall, Dave Mills, James Conn

65/96 – Mike Nicoloro, Cleiton Rocha, Dave Mills, Chris Braiman, Dave Lebrun, Willie Oney, Holden Chin, Martin Daigle (Can), Marie-France Blanchette (Can),

Lida Mullendore, Jerome Rockwell, Dave Fernandez, Pat Fleming, Steven Winter (Can), Randy Labonte, Nick Coppola, Eric Cloutier (Can), Paul Pensgen,

Rick Grannis, Raphael Balverde (Can), Tom Peterson, Josh Rupard, John Francisco, Samoth Sam, Mike Yednak, Joe Sinicropi, Harry Chaggaris (Can)

Mike Andrews, Mike Perhach, Ed Culhane, Jed Jecen, Tony Antone

97/128 – Travis Arias, Fred Gokey, Mike Toohig, Jerry Crowe, Bruce Carroll, Doug Brown (Can), Rohit Aggarwal, Phil Harju, Ben Werblow, Sean Morgan, Josh Harding,

Keith Nelson, Devin Buttle, Steven W Smith, Ron Williams, Samantha Barrett, Keith Owen, Bob Cunningham, Tom Zippler, Chris Pyle, Sean Santoro, Frank Gaetani, Tim Parisian, Norm Wadden, Marc Dionne, David Callaghan, Jay Chiu, Ray Lee, Alvin Thomas, Charley Lamarche, Amar Kang, Borana Andoni

Our Second Chance event had 28 players with a total prize fund of $1,500.

1st $400 Brent Boemmels

2nd $300 Hendrik Drost

3/4th $200 each – Jai Li, Steve Fleming

5/8th $100 each – Dave Mills, Ben Werblow, Rhys Chen, John Francisco

