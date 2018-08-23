USA 2018 Atlantic Challenge Cup Team

USA Announces 2018 Team USA for 4th Annual Atlantic Challenge Cup

The Billiard Congress of America today announced its team for the 4th annual Atlantic Challenge Cup, to be held in Las Vegas, November 29 – December 1, 2018 at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

The 2018 team includes reigning 2018 Junior National 9-Ball Champions Kaiden Hunkins (U16), Joey Tate (U14), and Michelle Jiang (U18). These three champions will be joined by a pair of Atlantic Challenge Cup veterans in Shane Wolford and April Larson, along with longtime junior standout Justin Martin.

“To be selected as a member of Team USA is a great honor,” said ACC Team USA Captain Allison Fisher. “This team was chosen for their abilities to compete at this level, as they are all champions, and because they have demonstrated a genuine respect and passion for the game. They understand what a great opportunity it is to compete in the Atlantic Challenge Cup as a member of Team USA. We look forward to combining their talents to form a great team to compete against Team Europe.”

Members of 2018 Team U.S.A.

Kaiden Hunkins, age 16 (Waukesha, WI) Michelle Jiang, age 18 (Harvard, MA) April Larson, age 18 (Bloomington, MN) Justin Martin, age 19 (Wilmington, NC) Joey Tate, age 13 (Raleigh, NC) Shane Wolford, age 18 (Troutville, VA)

“The Team USA Selection Committee had the difficult process of selecting six players out of more than 100 nominations,” said BCA CEO Rob Johnson. “While not an easy selection process, the selection committee did their due diligence and has chosen a great team to compete against Team Europe. We are excited with how quickly this has become such a prestigious event.”

Launched in 2015, the Atlantic Challenge Cup features the best youth players from Europe and America in a Mosconi Cup style event. Six players on each team, four boys and two girls, battle it out on an annual basis to see who has bragging rights across the Atlantic. The event is the result of a joint venture between the Billiard Congress of America and the European Pocket Billiard Federation.

Stay tuned to AtlanticChallengeCup.com for continuous updates on the 2018 event. Press release issued by the BCA & EPBF.