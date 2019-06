Pictured ar Euryel Castillo (left) and Juan Melendez, the top finishers at the Tri-State Tour event held on June 9, 2019, at Cue Bar, 45-18 Bell Blvd., Bayside, Queens, NY. Euryel Castillo took the title defeating Juan Melendez in the final of the $1,000 added event.

Tri-State Tour’s Cue Bar Results