Registration for Rasson 10-Ball Masters Championship

Registration Details for the Rasson 10-Ball Masters Championship Released

The World Pool Series is happy to be able to announce that registration for the Rasson 10-Ball Masters Championship has now been opened for all players. After listening to the feedback of the players and fans, the WPS has decided to apply some changes to the next event which takes place at Steinway Billiards, Astoria.

The entry fee has been lowered to $450 for all players of which $75 will go to the Grand Final. There will still be $10,000 added to the prize pool and the tournament will be played in a double-elimination format until the last 16 players are left. From there onwards, the tournament will continue in a single-elimination format, with each player guaranteed prize money already, until a winner has been determined.

The WPS has also decided to not organize a Challenge event anymore so the organization can fully focus on the quality of the Championship. A live stream will be available again via pay-per-view, provided by UpState Al. A daily pass will cost fans $8.95 and a full access pass can be purchased for $24.95. Full social media coverage will be available via our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

Fans can also come to Steinway Billiards and see the games themselves in real life with no entry fee charged for access to the venue. Shootouts, when a hill-hill situation occurs, will also be broadcasted via Facebook Live. Daily updates will also be provided on our website with an overview of the brackets and live-scores, thanks to CueScore.

The WPS has arranged another deal with the Paper Factory Hotel which can be booked with a special booking link. A Superior Queen room can be booked for $165 and a Superior Double for $195. Please do note that these prices do not include the resort fees or taxes yet. Anyone interested in booking a room at the Paper Factory can email info@worldpoolseries.com for the booking details.

Players that want to register can email info@worldpoolseries.com for more information in regards to the payment details. The registration deadline is set for June 1st so don’t waste any time and make sure you’re part of the revamped World Pool Series!

The Rasson 10-Ball Masters Championship is the second event of the four-tournament 2018 World Pool Series.

This event will be held at Steinway Billiards in Astoria, Queens, NewYork Cityfrom June 7th to 10th 2018.

TheWorld Pool Series is sponsored by Rasson, Aramith, Predator, Iwan Simonis, Tiger, and Kamui.

Our suppliers and partners are Billiards Digest, CueScore, Let’s Go Print, Outsville, UpState Al, and the WPA. For more information on the World Pool Series, please visit www.worldpoolseries.com.