Predator Pro/Am Stop #18 – Pro Top Finishers L-R: Ko, Ping-Han (4th), Fu, Che-Wei (2nd), Tony Robles (3rd), and Hsu, Kai-Lun (1st) – Hosted by THE SPOT, November 2-3

BELOW: Amateur Top FinishersL-R: Keith Guenzel (2nd), Jaydev Zaveri (4th), Ryan Dayrit (1st), and Carlos Duque (3rd)