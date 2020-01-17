Predator Pro/Am Season Opener

The Predator Pro/Am Tour SEASON OPENER is now JANUARY 25-26 at Steinway Billiards!!

After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone our season opener this weekend out of respect for two important events that are also happening in our area. We believe both events are for great causes and want to see the pool community come together and support them.

Saturday, January 18: The Adam Kwon 8-Ball Tournament at Carom Cafe, held in memory of a truly kind, talented pool player.

Sunday, January 19: The Players Brawl at The Spot is a charity event, partnering pro pool players and MMA fighters in a double elimination format tournament, all in support of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and Lustgarten Foundation.

The season opener will now be January 25-26 at Steinway Billiards. We apologize for the change, and hope you’ll support the The Adam Kwon 8-Ball Tournament at Carom Cafe & the Players Brawl at The Spot. Please spread the word!

Keep an eye out for more info about the 2020 season and the theme for the year: Let’s Shake It Up! Thanks and we’ll see you Saturday, January 25th at Steinway Billiards!