Pool & Billiard Magazine Celebrates 35 Years, 1983-2018

Celebrating 35 Years of Promotion and Sponsorship 1 983 – 2018

Pool & Billiard Magazine is the sport’s oldest monthly magazine and boasts the largest readership of billiard businesses, players and fans.

The company was founded in 1983 by Harold Simonsen and his oldest daughter Shari, originally titled the Pool & Billiard Scratch Sheet. The infant publication grew out of their relationship with the sport through the family business, Harold’s Pool Parlour, opened in the Chicago area in 1976 and operated for over 20 years before P&B relocated to Charleston, South Carolina.

1986 – TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS to “THE COLOR OF MONEY

Pool & Billiard Magazine was selected in 1986 as a consultant to the Academy Award winning film, “The Color of Money,” and worked as a liaison between Disney and the billiard industry for product placement. Pool & Billiard Magazine helped design the final tournament set based on their own Chicago “Classic” pro billiard event and became the only billiard publication to receive film credits. Harold Simonsen, publisher, was also chosen for the part of the Tournament Director.

P&B WAS THE FIRST 1ST IN NEWS

Pool & Billiard Magazine proudly claims many “first” innovations in promoting the sport:

⇒ Launched the first contemporary monthly magazine for pool and billiards.

⇒ Developed and published a professional player annual ranking system.

⇒ Ran first-ever national television campaign for billiards and conducted the “How to Advertise on TV” seminar at BCA Trade Expo. Created the first annual reader demographic survey, the “Player & Fan Poll”.

⇒ Published the first annual Upscale Billiard Clubs issue, the first annual issues on The Legends of the Sport, Instruction, Cues and Tables.

⇒ Created the sport’s first magazine online website.