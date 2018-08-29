Newest Winners on Predator Pro/Am Tour

Stop #11 ABCD Top Finishers
L-R: Steve Shtepenko (Manager of Boardwalk), Chris Kelly (4th), David Park (Owner of Boardwalk), David Qassim (Manager of Boardwalk, Middle Top), Jason Goberdhan (3rd), Ada Lio (2nd). Not pictured: Alex Osipov (1st)
Stop #11 at Boardwalk Billiards (owner David Park and managers Steve Shtempko and David Qassim) . If you missed this stop, check out the great photo by Erwin Dionisio.
Eastern States Championships is back! After a two-year hiatus due to scheduling conflicts, we’ve brought this event back to New York. Join us at Steinway Billiards for this $2,000 added 3-day amateur / $1,000 added 2-day pro-event!
EASTERN STATES CHAMPIONSHIPS
WHEN:
|
Steinway Billiards
3525 Steinway St.
Astoria, NY 11102
(718) 472-2124
September 1-3
10:00 AM Doors Open
C+ to D:
11:30 AM Registration Closes
12:00 PM Matches Start
A++ to B:
1:30 PM Registration Closes
2:00 PM Matches Start
|ADDED:
|$2,000 ABCD / $1,000 Pro
|FIELD:
|128 Amateurs, Split Chart
|FEES:
Standard Entry + $5 (see side bar)
$20 Side pot available
B&R:
Enter Predator Pro/Am Tour’s Break & Run during registration!
|2nd Chance:
MONDAY, September 3
1:30 PM Registration Closes
2:00 PM Matches Start
Any amateur tour member may play!
PRO EVENT:
Sunday September 2-3
1:30 PM Registration Closes
Any amateur tour member may play!
$130 Open/Pro
$80 Amateur
|Free live stream courtesy of Steinway
Hosted by Upstate AL https://www.facebook.com/UpStateAL