Newest Winners on Predator Pro/Am Tour

Stop #11 ABCD Top Finishers

L-R:  Steve Shtepenko (Manager of Boardwalk), Chris Kelly (4th), David Park (Owner of Boardwalk), David Qassim (Manager of Boardwalk, Middle Top), Jason Goberdhan (3rd), Ada Lio (2nd). Not pictured: Alex Osipov (1st) 

Stop #11 at Boardwalk Billiards (owner David Park and managers Steve Shtempko and David Qassim) .  If you missed this stop, check out the great photo by Erwin Dionisio.

Eastern States Championships is back!  After a two-year hiatus due to scheduling conflicts, we’ve brought this event back to New York.  Join us at Steinway Billiards for this $2,000 added 3-day amateur / $1,000 added 2-day pro-event!

EASTERN STATES CHAMPIONSHIPS
WHERE:

 
WHEN:
Steinway Billiards
3525 Steinway St.
Astoria, NY  11102
(718) 472-2124   
September 1-3    
10:00 AM  Doors Open
C+ to D:
11:30 AM  Registration Closes

12:00 PM  Matches Start
A++ to B:
1:30 PM  Registration Closes

2:00 PM  Matches Start
ADDED: $2,000 ABCD / $1,000 Pro
FIELD: 128 Amateurs, Split Chart
FEES:
Standard Entry + $5 (see side bar)
$20 Side pot available
B&R:
Enter Predator Pro/Am Tour’s Break & Run during registration! 
2nd Chance:
MONDAY, September 3
1:30 PM  Registration Closes

2:00 PM  Matches Start
Any amateur tour member may play!
PRO EVENT:
Sunday September 2-3
1:30 PM  Registration Closes
2:00 PM  Matches Start

Any amateur tour member may play!
$130 Open/Pro
$80 Amateur 
Free live stream courtesy of Steinway
Hosted by Upstate AL https://www.facebook.com/UpStateAL
