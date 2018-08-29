Newest Winners on Predator Pro/Am Tour

Stop #11 ABCD Top Finishers



L-R: Steve Shtepenko (Manager of Boardwalk), Chris Kelly (4th), David Park (Owner of Boardwalk), David Qassim (Manager of Boardwalk, Middle Top), Jason Goberdhan (3rd), Ada Lio (2nd). Not pictured: Alex Osipov (1st)

Stop #11 at Boardwalk Billiards (owner David Park and managers Steve Shtempko and David Qassim) . If you missed this stop, check out the great photo by Erwin Dionisio.

Eastern States Championships is back! After a two-year hiatus due to scheduling conflicts, we’ve brought this event back to New York. Join us at Steinway Billiards for this $2,000 added 3-day amateur / $1,000 added 2-day pro-event!

EASTERN STATES CHAMPIONSHIPS

WHERE: WHEN: Steinway Billiards

3525 Steinway St.

Astoria, NY 11102

(718) 472-2124 September 1-3 10:00 AM Doors Open C+ to D:

11:30 AM Registration Closes 12:00 PM Matches Start A++ to B:

1:30 PM Registration Closes 2:00 PM Matches Start ADDED: $2,000 ABCD / $1,000 Pro FIELD: 128 Amateurs, Split Chart FEES: Standard Entry + $5 (see side bar)

$20 Side pot available B&R: Enter Predator Pro/Am Tour’s Break & Run during registration! 2nd Chance: MONDAY , September 3

1:30 PM Registration Closes 2:00 PM Matches Start

Any amateur tour member may play! PRO EVENT: Sunday September 2-3 1:30 PM Registration Closes 2:00 PM Matches Start Any amateur tour member may play!

$130 Open/Pro

$80 Amateur Free live stream courtesy of Steinway

Hosted by Upstate AL https://www.facebook.com/UpStateAL