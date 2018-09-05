McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for September

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for September 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (September 4, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveawayfor September 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for September is the G205C2, a heavily customized version of their popular G205 model. Customizations include a Wildfire “Hornet” 3D Image Carving, plus silver, bone & black urethane & index rings.

To enter the giveaway, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveawayand fill out the simple survey. Participants can enter once per day.At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free G205C2pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Robert Alborn ofFort Mohave, AZ — who won a GS01C2 cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott pool cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.