McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2018

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (December 3, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for December is the G206C3, a heavily customized version of their popular G206 model. Customizations include a grey Elephant Ear leather wrap, silver & index rings, and a bone urethane joint collar & butt plate.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway. Participants can enter once per day. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select one winner to receive a free G206C3 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — David Stahle of Wallingford, PA — who won an H550C cue.

Since its founding in 1975 by Jim McDermott, McDermott Pool Cues has consistently produced handcrafted cues that combine groundbreaking technologies with high-quality materials and exquisite artwork. McDermott cues, shafts, and accessories are favored by recreational players and professionals alike.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.