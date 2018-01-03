McDermott Cue of the Month Giveaway for January

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for January 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (January 2, 2018) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for January 2018.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for December is the G236C2, a heavily customized version of their popular G236 model. Customizations include: a Birdseye maple forearm and sleeve with Natural Walnut stain; four turquoise and black urethane sleeve inlays; silver and bone urethane rings; and a bone urethane butt plate and joint collar.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free G236C2 pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Derek Need of Waterford, NY — who won a GS05C cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.