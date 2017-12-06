McDermott Cue Giveaway for December

McDermott Announces Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2017

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (December 4, 2017) – McDermott Cue Mfg., LLC is a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of pool cues, high-performance shafts and billiard accessories. McDermott is proud to announce the Custom Cue of the Month Giveaway for December 2017.

Each month, McDermott gives away a free pool cue to one lucky contestant. The prize cue for December is the GS05C, a heavily customized version of their popular GS05 model. Customizations include: a Michigan maple forearm with a deep purple stain; a bone urethane sleeve, butt plate and joint collar; and “Night Skies” gold speck navy blue pearl and silver rings.

To enter the contest, visit www.mcdermottcue.com/giveaway and fill out the simple survey. There is no limit to the number of times you can enter the contest. At the end of the month, McDermott will randomly select a winner to receive a free GS05C pool cue. McDermott would like to congratulate last month’s winner — Lawrence M. Chin of Simi Valley, CA — who won a GS02C cue.

McDermott Cue is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI and markets under the brands of McDermott Cue, Star Cue, Lucky Cue, Wildfire, i-Shafts, G-Core Shafts, Sledgehammer Break Cues and Stinger Break/Jump Cues.

For more information about this press release, contact McDermott’s Creative Director, Derek Blaguski, at derekb@mcdermottcue.com or call 1-800-666-2283. More information can be found at www.mcdermottcue.com.