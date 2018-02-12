Latest News from Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour

Congratulations to stop # 7 winners Dwight Dixon ($1,000 main event), James Chemaly ($300 second chance) & Dave Dreidel ($1,200 Joss Cue raffle). Also to Nelson Oliveira (last season’s tour point champion) who receives a $500 paid entry to the Super Billiards Expo Pro event courtesy of Allen Hopkins.

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour will be at Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub in Amsterdam NY on February 17 & 18 for our “Northeast 9-Ball Open XXX”. Sadly, in this edition we will pay homage to yet another of our regular players, Jim Romanowski, who passed away suddenly. Jim was a regular at Sharp Shooters since it began and was a big help with my Junior events. He will be missed by all.

Tim and Julie Berlin, owners of Sharp Shooters, deserve much thanks for once again hosting our event and allowing us the use of their beautiful room. Sharp Shooters is the home of some of the Diamond Pro tables that were previously used at one of our Turning Stone events as well as six, 7 foot Diamond bar boxes. All covered in 860 Simonis, “The Cloth Of Champions”. At Sharp Shooters there is something for everyone. You can enjoy a friendly game of Pool, Foosball, Darts and even two tournament quality indoor Bocce Ball courts, all while meeting friends out for some food, drinks & to watch the game. A fun and friendly atmosphere for all ages! They feature a Pub Menu that has all of your favorites, as well as a full service bar – Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub is one stop shopping for a great night out! Check them out at www.sharpshootersbilliards.com ; As always, there will be a custom engraved Joss Cue raffle. The cue is valued at $1,200, anyone can participate, and you do not need to be present to win! We will draw for the cue on Sunday Feb 18, just before the final match. Check it out here: https://josscues.com/cues/custom/joss-custom-26/

For those in need of motel accommodations, there are 2 nearby: Super 8, 5502 Rt 30 S, Amsterdam NY 12010 – 518-843-5888 OR

Valley View Motor Inn, 1351 NY Rt 5 S, Amsterdam NY 12010 – 518-842-5637. Both are just off exit 27 of I90 (NYS thruway) and very close to Sharp Shooters.

This event at Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub will consist of a $1500 added Saturday and Sunday Main Event (entry Fee $120 for pro level or $70 for non pro level) and a $500 added consolation event on Sunday ($20 Entry Fee) for those non pro players eliminated from the main event on Saturday.

For those of you coming to play, please arrive on Saturday February 17, BEFORE 11:30 AM, and in proper dress please. Jeans and sneakers are permitted in our billiard parlor events only. But please, no T-shirts, tanks, shorts or sweats. Complete tour info can be found on our recently updated site www.joss9balltour.com

Schedule Update: Please be advised that stop # 12 at King Smiley on March 17 & 18 has been cancelled due to the pending sale of the property. All equipment is for sale by contacting them directly at 518-812-9206.

Our $25,000 Added Turning Stone Classic XXX 9-Ball Open, Season Finale, will be held on August 23 – August 26, 2018. I began taking entries just last month and it is already close to 1/3 full. To enter you must contact me at 518-356-7163 or see me at any of our events Before the event is full at 128. I strongly urge everyone to act now if you are at all serious about playing in this great event!!

Please remember to spread the word to frequent your local billiard parlors and utilize the world class products of our most generous sponsors. They are the backbone of our sport and deserve our support!!

Thanks and I hope to see you all at Sharp Shooters.

Mike Zuglan