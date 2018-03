L-R Bruce Nagle, Andrea Duvall (room owner) and Bucky Souvanthong

Stop # 13 of the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour’s 21st season will be at Union Station Billiards in Portland Maine on April 7 & 8. This will be our second of two stops at the Station again this season. Owners Mary and Phil Harju are our most generous hosts for what promises to be another great event and they deserve our thanks for hosting our tournaments. Union Station Billiards, one of the largest rooms in New England, boasts 16 Gold Crowns plus a new 9ft Diamond Pro all covered in 860 Simonis (The Cloth Of Champions). They also have a pub style restaurant with great food and a full bar, ping pong, foosball, air hockey and video games. So lets show the Harjus a big Joss Tour welcome by coming up to play or just watch what promises to be yet another great 9-ball event. You could even win a $1,200 custom engraved Joss Cue in the raffle. Anyone can participate and you do not have to be present to win. The drawing for the cue will be on Sunday April 8 immediately prior to the final match of the main event. For more information about Union Station Billiards, check them out on Facebook or call them at 207-899-3693.

The raffle cue can be seen here: https://josscues.com/cues/custom/joss-custom-26/