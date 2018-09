Joss Cues Creates LoreeJon Hasson Line of Cues —

Joss Cues and LoreeJon Hasson two longtime champions, have teamed together to create a line of Joss C,ues for LoreeJon.



These cues are available for order now directly from LoreeJon by contacting her via email at: loreejon9ball@yahoo.com

The Joss Cue pictured the the right is LoreeJon’s personal cue.

LoreeJon said “I can also personally sign the cues”