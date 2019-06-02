Iwan Simonis Named Presenting Sponsor Of BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships



The Billiard Education Foundation announced today Iwan Simonis has agreed to be the presenting sponsor of the 2019 BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships, taking place July 23 – 27 at the South Point Convention Center, in conjunction with the 2019 BCA Expo.

“For decades, Iwan Simonis has been committed to supporting youth play, including sponsoring tournaments and events aimed at promoting the game to junior players as well as those who support junior players learning the game,” said Iwan Simonis North American President Ivan Lee. “We firmly believe the future of billiards begins with juniors having positive experiences with the game at a young age so they can be encouraged and excited enough to make it a lifetime passion. Our responsibility as leaders in the industry is to help create a great experience for junior players who are getting their first experiences playing competitive pool. The BEF Junior National 9-Ball Championships continues to grow in participation and prestige because of the positive experience our juniors have at the event and we look forward to continuing our support of the organization.”

In addition to serving as presenting sponsor for the event, Iwan Simonis has thrown its support behind the event by providing product to billiard rooms who hold BEF National Qualifiers, including Iwan Simonis Cloth and Aramith Tournament Balls. Additionally, Iwan Simonis has supported the Atlantic Challenge Cup over its entire existence and supports additional junior programs nationally and internationally.

“We are thrilled that Iwan Simonis has extended their relationship with the Billiard Education Foundation as the presenting sponsor of the BEF Junior National Championships,” said BEF Managing Director Rob Johnson. “The BEF enjoys a strong and long-standing partnership with Iwan Simonis. They recognize the need to provide a great experience for juniors and provide the resources to allow the BEF to continue its mission of building the next generation of players through youth programs. These programs are reliant on companies who believe it’s their responsibility to help to grow and promote the game.”

The 2019 Junior National 9-Ball Championships will be held at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada July 23 – 27, 2019. The competition will feature boys’ and girls’ 18 and under, 16 and under and 14 and under divisions. Juniors will have an opportunity to compete for academic scholarships, prizes, and an opportunity to represent North America at the 2019 World Pool-Billiard Association World Junior 9-Ball Championships. The deadline to register for Nationals is June 16, 2019.