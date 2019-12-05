FINAL BRACKET: 200 Point Games.
Livestream $15 all day or $35 All Event
Watch on WorldStraightPool.com
11:00am VAN BOENING vs MADENJIAN
1:30pm STORM vs DELAWDER
5:00pm DEUEL vs BURKE
7:30pm SCHMIDT vs GROSSMAN
*Hohmann #1 seed best group record took the Bye
Come watch Live order VIP & Gen admission online worldStraightPool.com it’s getting busy! VIP guarantees you a seat !
*Hohmann #1 seed best group record took the Bye
Come watch Live order VIP & Gen admission onlineworldStraightPool.com it’s getting busy! VIP guarantees you a seat !
Jacksonville, Florida- Judgement day has ended and now only 15 players
remain. 3 players from each group advanced to the final bracket.
Defending Champion Germany’s Thorsten Hohmann took the #1 overall seed
with a 5-0 record making 500 balls and only 61 balls made against him
with a 439 ball differential. USA favorite John Schmidt also had a 5-0
match record with 500 balls made and 107 against him equaling a 393 ball
differential. Shane Van Boening and Corey Deuel also went 5-0 to take
the #3 and #4 seeds respectively.
A possible Hohmann vs Schmidt Germany vs USA finals is potentially set
now, but with top talents such as Van Boening, Deuel, Eberle and more
anything can happen
Hohmann, Schmidt, Van Boening Take #1, #2, #3 Seeds: Day 4 World 14.1 Livestream Matches