Hofstatter, Davenport Elected to Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame

Broomfield, Colo., August 3, 2018 – The Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame welcomes two of the game’s top players of the ’90s to the class of 2018. The United States Billiard Media Association today announced that Austrian import Gerda Hofstatter Gregerson and “California Kim” Davenport have earned induction as the 71st and 72nd members of the sport’s most prestigious club.

Hofstatter Gregerson, 47, will enter the Greatest Players wing of the BCA Hall of Fame, while Davenport, 62, will be honored in the Veteran Players category. Both will be formally inducted during ceremonies on Oct. 26, 2018, at the Norfolk Sheraton Waterside in Norfolk, Va.

A native of Friesach, Austria, Hofstatter Gregerson was an accomplished athlete, competing in tennis and skiing, and winning a national junior fencing title before committing herself to pool. Hofsttater Gregerson won her first European Championship (and the first ever for Austria) at 18, and has collected 10 European Championship gold medals. In 1993, she relocated to the U.S. to join the new Women’s Professional Billiard Association Classic Tour and promptly won the very first event. Over the next seven years, Hofstatter Gregerson added seven more Classic Tour titles, as well as the 1995 WPA World 9-Ball Championship, the 1997 WPBA National Championship and the 2000 BCA Open 9-Ball Championship. She added her ninth Classic Tour title in 2010 at the San Diego Classic.

Hofstatter Gregerson currently resides Charlotte with her husband Dan and daughters Sophie and Madison. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from New York University, and has a pilot’s license.

After finishing second in voting in each of the last three years, Hofstatter Gregerson was named on more than 70 percent of the ballots in 2018, far outpacing first-time nominees Niels Feijen and Corey Deuel, each of whom were named on 36 percent of the ballots. Shannon Daulton, Jeremy Jones, Stefano Pellinga, Vivian Villarreal and Charlie Williams received votes on fewer than 25 percent of the ballots.

“My first reaction is, ‘What am I doing in there with all those great players?’,” Hofstatter Gregerson. “Honestly, I never expected to get in. Everyone who has gotten in is so deserving, I was just honored to be on the ballot. But I am excited, humbled and honored to be in such great company.

“It’s a great thing for my kids,” she continued. “They’ll be so proud. And it’s nice to know that you will be remembered in the history books.”

Born in Oklahoma, Davenport relocated to Modesto, Calif., in the early ’80s. By mid-decade, Davenport was making a name for himself on the pro tour, winning events like the Bowling Green Open and Tar Heel Classic. He broke through in 1988, winning the highly regarded Japan Cup and Eastern States 9-Ball Championship. After adding three more titles in 1989, Davenport put in a Player of the Year performance in 1990, winning the Brunswick Challenge Cup in Sweden, the Sands Regency Open and the B.C. Open – all major tour titles. Davenport added eight more pro tour titles, before an injury to his left eye for all practical purposes ended his pool-playing career.

Davenport, who resides in Acworth, Ga., had been recommended for consideration by the Hall of Fame Veteran Players Committee after failing to garner enough votes for election on the general ballot prior to turning 60.

“That’s really good news,” said Davenport upon being informed of his election. “I had started to wonder if it would ever happen, so it’s hard to explain how I feel right now. To be honest, I thought my record was good enough to get in before now, but better late than never.