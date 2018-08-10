Bronze Team Division Added to BCA Pool League World Championships

CueSports International, Henderson, NV (August 9, 2018) – CueSports International (CSI), parent company of the BCA Pool League (BCAPL), is pleased to announce the addition of the Mixed 8-Ball Bronze Team division to the 2019 BCA Pool League World Championships which will be held July 17-27, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

With the addition of this division, the BCA Pool League World Championships will now offer the following five (5) Mixed 8-Ball Team divisions:

Platinum: 5-player, team rating limit of 3,250 by FargoRate

Gold: 5-player, team rating limit of 3,000 by FargoRate

Silver: 5-player, team rating limit of 2,500 by FargoRate

Bronze: 5-player, team rating limit of 2,250 by FargoRate

Trophy: 5-player, team rating limit of 2,750 by FargoRate (no cash payouts)

This new division has been highly requested and is part of an overall goal to offer greater opportunity and fun to more BCA Pool League members. The Mixed 8-Ball Silver Team division, with a maximum team rating of 2,500 using FargoRate, was added in 2018 and was a huge success; attracting nearly 130 teams in the first year. We are confident the Bronze division will also be a welcomed addition to an already fantastic event.

The following basic eligibility requirements will apply to this new division. More detailed event information can be found in the 2019 BCA Pool League World Championships Tournament Guide located at on the official event webpage.

Mixed 8-Ball Teams – Bronze Division Eligibility

• All teammates must be sanctioned members of a BCA Pool League and play a minimum of eight (8) full scheduled weeks during a single division session during the 2018/19 league year (June 1, 2018 – May 31, 2019).

• No person (male or female) may be rated higher than 720 at the time of registration.

• At least two (2) players from the same league team must play each round. Other players must be qualified from the same league.

Based on League Operator and player feedback, we are confident the Bronze Team division will be welcomed by BCA Pool League members who may have never attended the BCA Pool League World Championships due to a belief that they could not be competitive in the traditional divisions.

Fall leagues are forming now so we encourage all of you to join a BCA Pool League near you and get qualified to compete in Las Vegas next July.

For more information on how to sanction an existing league, start a new league, or join a league, visit www.playbca.com or call the BCA Pool League office at 866-USA-POOL.

CueSports International (CSI) is the parent company of the BCA Pool League, USA Pool League, and various professional and amateur events around the world. For more information about CSI, please visit www.playcsipool.com or call our office at 866-USA-POOL.

