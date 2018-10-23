BEF Sending Student-Athletes To 2018 Junior World 9-Ball Championships

The 2018 Billiard Education Foundation Junior National 9-Ball Championships, held this past July, qualified 13 billiard student-athletes to represent North America for the upcoming WPA Junior World 9-Ball Championships. From October 30 – November 4, 2018, the prestigious annual world event will take place for a second consecutive time in Moscow, Russia.

Through the support of the Billiard Congress of America, the BEF continues to coordinate international travel and participation for this tournament, a tradition it has carried on for the past two decades.

The following players will proudly represent the United States in 2018:

Jordan Burden, U18 (Jacksonville, FL)

Thomas Hass, U18 (Lancaster, PA)

Matthew Wiseley, U16 (Poplar Bluff, MO)

Austin Summers, U16 (Metropolis, IL)

Joey Tate, U16 (Lake Villa, IL)

Mahkeal Parris, U16 (St. Croix, US Virgin Islands)

Michelle Jiang, Girls U18 (Harvard, MA)

April Larson, Girls U18 (Bloomington, MN)

Aryana Lynch, Girls U18 (Allen, TX)

Tiana Jiang, Girls U18 (Harvard, MA)

Vivian Liu, Girls 18 (Hayward, ME)

Along with the lineup of talent from the U.S., Canadians Dean Cullerier (U18), and Haydar Ali Cappo (U16) will also be representing North America at the Junior World Championships.

About the Billiard Education Foundation The Billiard Education Foundation (BEF) was formed in 1993 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity committed to promoting a lifelong love of pool and building the next generation of players through youth programs and academic scholarships. The BEF also sanctions Junior State Championships, produces the annual Junior National 9-Ball Championships and qualifies young players each year for the WPA World Junior Championships. Visit billiardeducation.org to learn more about junior programs in your area.