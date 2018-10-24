5th Annual NYC 8-Ball Championships – Singles

Sponsored by Dr. Michael Fedak – November 3-4, 2018

Steinway Billiards

3525 Steinway St.

Astoria, NY 11101

718.472.2124

Were you as excited as we were and signed up right away? All the amateur fields closed very quickly and the wait lists have been growing. This is a reminder that if you intend to withdraw, NOW’S THE TIME!

IMPORTANT DATES

Saturday October 20: Deadline to withdraw WITHOUT the $20 processing fee.

Deadline to withdraw WITHOUT the $20 processing fee. Tuesday October 30: Last day to withdraw IF AND ONLY IF there is someone on the wait list to replace you. $20 processing fee applies.

Last day to withdraw IF AND ONLY IF there is someone on the wait list to replace you. $20 processing fee applies. Wednesday October 31: Draw will be completed for full fields. No withdrawals accepted at this point.

We wish everyone who wanted to play could do so, but since that’s impossible, we’re extending the opportunity for those who can no longer participate to bow out and give someone else a chance. Last year there were a few late dropouts, so check your calendars, work schedules, and other commitments for any conflicts.

HOW TO WITHDRAW: Send an email to robles@nycpoolchampionships.com with your request, no later than the stated deadlines.

WAIT LIST: Those players who signed up for the wait list will be notified as spots become available. Entry fee due immediately to secure the spot, or it will be offered to the next available player. If you wish to be included on the wait list, click the link for the appropriate division and add yourself to the list. Note: handicaps must be easily verified at this point. If this cannot be done, your name will be passed over.

GRAND MASTERS: There are still spots available in this division. There are no handicap requirements – anyone may enter. Entries will be accepted until the field is full, including the day of the tournament if needed. $150 entry fee. Guarantee your spot by entering online!