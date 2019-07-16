2019 China Open Event: 2019 China Open Number of Players: 64 Men, 48 Women

Total Prize Money: TBD**

Format: 9-Ball, World-Standardized RulesDate: September 1 – 8, 2019 (Stage 2 begins September 5th)

Location: Shanghai, China Men’s Venue: Pudong Tandzhen Culture & Sports Center Billiards Club

Women’s Venue: Pudong Sanlin Sports Center Billiards Club

Hotel: Ramada Shanghai East

Allocation Confirmation Deadline: Tuesday, July 24, 2019

**Additional Comments: At this time the total prize fund for the event has not be confirmed to the WPA, but it is believed that it will be the same as in 2018. As we get more information and details about the 2019 China Open we will update all interested players immediately. Slots Available: The Billiard Congress of America has 6 allocations (4 USA, 2 Canada) for the men’s event, and 3 allocations (2 USA, 1 Canada) for the women’s event. All players receiving a BCA allocation will start in Stage 2 of the competition. If there are fewer slots available than players committing to play, the BCA Ranking System will be utilized to select the players.



Players with outstanding balances with the BCA or WPA will not be provided a BCA allocation until their open invoice is paid in full.

If you are interested in competing in the event please inform Shane Tyree before the July 24, 2019 deadline at shane@bca-pool.com.



