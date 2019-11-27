2019 Atlantic Challenge Cup

The European Pocket Billiard Federation today announced the match schedule and streaming details for the Atlantic Challenge Cup which is being played in Treviso, Italy from 28-30th November, 2019.



With the best U19’s from America and Europe battling it out over three days, you can see every minute of the action live. This year’s live broadcast of the Atlantic Challenge Cup will be produced by OrangeForks Productions in partnership with Kozoom. The event will be live streamed on the EPBF Facebook page and Youtube channels as well as the Kozoom multimedia platform.



Matches start on Thursday morning 11:00 Central European Time (CET)* with three sessions each day. Thursday’s sessions start at 11:00 CET with two matches, the afternoon session starts at 15:00 CET with two matches and the evening session will start at 20:00 CET and feature three matches. Friday’s sessions start at 11:00 CET with two matches, the afternoon session starts at 14:30 CET with three matches and the evening session starts at 20:00 CET, also with three matches.



Saturday is crunch time with six individual matches that could decide where the Cup ends up. Saturday’s matches start at 12:00 CET.



More information can be found at AtlanticChallengeCup.com or visit the official Atlantic Challenge Cup Facebook page.



Press release issued by the EPBF Press office, contact press@epbf.com



* 11 CET is 5:00 a.m. ET