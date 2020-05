Back by popular demand, 16 WPBA ladies will compete in a Virtual 9-ball Ghost Challenge Event #2. Starting this Sunday 5/31 at 11:30am EST and going on for an entire week until 6/5.

Matches will be shown via livestream on the WPBA page. Check out the tournament bracket at https://challonge.com/k2f4ohh3. #billiards #wpba #ladiespool #virtual9ball