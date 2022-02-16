WORLD POOL MASTERS, MAY 5-8, GIBRALTAR

WORLD POOL MASTERS RETURNS TO GIBRALTAR | TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY

Matchroom Multi Sport is delighted to be heading back to the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar for the 2022 World Pool Masters, 9-ball pool’s biggest invitational tournament, Thursday, 5 May to Sunday, 8 May with tickets on sale Friday, 18 February.

Head to https://www.buytickets.gi/ to get your tickets on Friday, 18 February!

The top 20 players on the Nineball World Rankings, along with 4 wildcard invites, face off in one of the toughest events of the season for a prize fund of $100,000. Fans will be able to watch the action for as little as £7 a session.

Last year, fans were treated to a gripping week of action where Alexander Kazakis avenged the woes of 2019 to defeat Shane Van Boening in a stunning 9-0 victory.

Fans will be treated to the best Nineball has to offer with the likes of defending champion Kazakis, World No.1 Albin Ouschan, Shane Van Boening, and recent Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw amongst the line-up already confirmed. Fans can see more names announced on the Matchroom Pool social media pages throughout February.

Emily Frazer, Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director said: “Last year the fans created a fantastic atmosphere as we returned to the Rock for the first time since 2019. It was a unique set up with fans so close to the action and we look forward to working with Gibraltar Ministry of Sport to deliver what will prove to be another exciting week of action and only one winner. The pockets are tight and the action is fast, it is a tantalising spectacle.”

The Minister for Sport (Gibraltar), The Hon Steven Linares said: “It is once again a pleasure to welcome the World Pool Masters and Matchroom Multi Sport back to the Rock. We have recognised that 9-ball pool is expanding its international profile and increasing in popularity amongst the younger generation in Gibraltar, all thanks to Matchroom Sport. Gibraltar is ready to showcase another world class event and promise to deliver a spectacular show for all the visitors, spectators, and players”.

Tight pockets, an elite field, and a bruising single-elimination format means only a player at the very top of their game can walk away with the World Pool Masters title. The World Pool Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments in pool and sees 24 of the world’s best battle it out over four days.

