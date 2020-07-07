WORLD POOL MASTERS 2021 DATES CONFIRMED

The 2020 World Pool Masters, originally scheduled to take place in Gibraltar from March 26-29, has now been cancelled. The World Pool Masters will return from March 25-28, 2021.

The event was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, with the health and safety of players and staff as the foremost concern, and given the current travel and government restrictions in place around the world, the decision has now been taken to cancel this year’s event, rather than postpone.

The World Pool Masters will return to Gibraltar in 2021 with a new qualification and invitation process. The 2021 World Pool Masters will take place at Europa Point Sports Complex from Thursday, March 25 until Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “Despite a recent surge in live sport; we still face a lot of uncertainty within the events industry. Pool is a worldwide mass-participation sport that does not get the credit it fully deserves. Our ongoing aim and passion at Matchroom Pool is to drive and propel the sport to the next level of professional exposure it has never reached.

“Due to the recent difficulties of COVID-19 and the challenges it has presented, it is important we look at the bigger picture and establish what is best for the event and the players. Broadcaster schedules are packed with live sport, limited numbers on-site and scale of production, international travel is a roadblock and live spectatorship is an ongoing unknown factor.

“It is a first for us to cancel an event and not a decision made easily, however for the future of the World Pool Masters and to maintain the changes implemented in recent years to evolve the event; we must ensure we put on a great show that is competitive, available and enjoyable to our viewers at home as well as our live spectators.

“Despite this set back in 2020, together with HM Government of Gibraltar, we are committed to returning on March 25, 2021 with the most successful World Pool Masters to date.”

All ticket holders for the 2020 World Pool Masters will have their tickets automatically refunded this week and will see this return to their original payment card with 14 days. Ticket details for the 2021 World Pool Masters will be published at a later date. For any queries regarding this, please contact pool@matchroom.com.