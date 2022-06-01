WORLD CUP of POOL – June 14-19

Germany (Joshua Filler & Thorsten Hohmann) will begin the defence of their World Cup of Pool crown against New Zealand (Matt Edwards & Simon Singleton) whilst hosts Great Britain A have been drawn a huge clash against Great Britain B in their opening encounter at the Brentwood Centre, Essex from June 14-19 live on Sky Sports in the UK and networks worldwide. Tickets are still available from £10 here.Buy Tickets

Teams

Efren Reyes’ return for the Philippines with Carlo Biado sees them face off with South Africa (Jason Theron & Kyle Akaloo) with the winner set to face one of the two British sides. The USA’s Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward will meet Canada’s Alex Pagulayan and John Morra whilst two-time champions Austria (Albin Ouschan & Max Lechner) start out their bid for a third title against Finland (Mika Immonen & Jani Uski).

The top 16 sides were seeded based on the 2022 Nineball World Rankings with the remaining 16 teams becoming the unseeded players for the draw. Teams were picked based on the below criteria

16 x – WPA Federation Allocations

8 x – 2022 Nineball World Rankings

8 x – Matchroom Wild Cards



Format – Winner Break

Round 1 – Race to 7

Round 2 – Race to 7

Quarter/Semi Finals – Race to 9

Final – Race to 11

Session Times (UK Time)

Afternoon – 11 am – 3 pm

Evening – 5 pm – 9 pm (except for 19, June 6 pm start)

Match Schedule

Tuesday, 14 June – Afternoon

Germany (1) vs New Zealand

Chinese Taipei (9) vs Argentina

Albania (13) vs Italy



Tuesday, 14 June – Evening

USA (2) vs Canada

Hungary (10) vs Czech Republic

Spain (4) vs Australia

Wednesday, 15 June – Afternoon

Philippines (5) vs South Africa

Poland (15) vs Hong Kong, China

Greece (8) vs Cyprus

Wednesday, 15 June – Evening

Great Britain A (12) vs Great Britain B

Estonia (14) vs Serbia

Austria (3) vs Finland

Thursday, 16 June – Afternoon

Singapore (6) vs Qatar

Kuwait (11) vs Vietnam

Netherlands (16) vs Morocco

Thursday, 16 June – 1 x Round 1 match / 2 x Round 2 matches

Japan (7) vs Switzerland

TBC

TBC

Friday 17 June – Round 2 – both sessions

Saturday, 18 June – Quarter-Finals – both sessions

Sunday, 19 June – Semi-Finals

Sunday, 19 June – Final

The World Cup of Pool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, DAZN, Viaplay and Matchroom.Live, with further international broadcasters here.

For all the latest news and announcements follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.