WORLD CUP of POOL – June 14-19

Germany (Joshua Filler & Thorsten Hohmann) will begin the defence of their World Cup of Pool crown against New Zealand (Matt Edwards & Simon Singleton) whilst hosts Great Britain A have been drawn a huge clash against Great Britain B in their opening encounter at the Brentwood Centre, Essex from June 14-19 live on Sky Sports in the UK and networks worldwide.
Efren Reyes’ return for the Philippines with Carlo Biado sees them face off with South Africa (Jason Theron & Kyle Akaloo) with the winner set to face one of the two British sides. The USA’s Shane Van Boening and Skyler Woodward will meet Canada’s Alex Pagulayan and John Morra whilst two-time champions Austria (Albin Ouschan & Max Lechner) start out their bid for a third title against Finland (Mika Immonen & Jani Uski).
The top 16 sides were seeded based on the 2022 Nineball World Rankings with the remaining 16 teams becoming the unseeded players for the draw. Teams were picked based on the below criteria
- 16 x – WPA Federation Allocations
- 8 x – 2022 Nineball World Rankings
- 8 x – Matchroom Wild Cards
Format – Winner Break
Round 1 – Race to 7
Round 2 – Race to 7
Quarter/Semi Finals – Race to 9
Final – Race to 11
Session Times (UK Time)
Afternoon – 11 am – 3 pm
Evening – 5 pm – 9 pm (except for 19, June 6 pm start)
Match Schedule
Tuesday, 14 June – Afternoon
- Germany (1) vs New Zealand
- Chinese Taipei (9) vs Argentina
- Albania (13) vs Italy
Tuesday, 14 June – Evening
- USA (2) vs Canada
- Hungary (10) vs Czech Republic
- Spain (4) vs Australia
Wednesday, 15 June – Afternoon
- Philippines (5) vs South Africa
- Poland (15) vs Hong Kong, China
- Greece (8) vs Cyprus
Wednesday, 15 June – Evening
- Great Britain A (12) vs Great Britain B
- Estonia (14) vs Serbia
- Austria (3) vs Finland
Thursday, 16 June – Afternoon
- Singapore (6) vs Qatar
- Kuwait (11) vs Vietnam
- Netherlands (16) vs Morocco
Thursday, 16 June – 1 x Round 1 match / 2 x Round 2 matches
- Japan (7) vs Switzerland
- TBC
- TBC
Friday 17 June – Round 2 – both sessions
Saturday, 18 June – Quarter-Finals – both sessions
Sunday, 19 June – Semi-Finals
Sunday, 19 June – Final
The World Cup of Pool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, DAZN, Viaplay and Matchroom.Live, with further international broadcasters here.
For all the latest news and announcements follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.