World 14.1 Championship – Dec. 7

One Epic Match for Immortality.

1:00pm FINALS: VAN BOENING vs DEUEL

300 POINT MATCH. Commentators John Schmidt & Max Eberle!

SVB returns to the Finals after 5 years and playing for his grandfather. Deuel’s first

Finals to honor Jimmy Caras. A new World 14.1 Champion will be crowned today.

79th WORLD 14.1 CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

John SchmidtI’ll be commentating. Going to be a great match

· 52w

Vlnny VlncenzoVinnie

· 52w

Michael SchneiderHow has the stream been?

· 52w

Truman TrumanI called it Gage Corona Scott Spartichino, who you guys got?

· 52w

Bill BeasleyNow this is a Finals Match! Good Luck to them both, but I would like to see Shane win.

· 51w

Don YostAttended The Match really enjoyed the event

