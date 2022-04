EPBF (European Pool Billiard Federation – www.epbf.com) Congratulations to Wojciech Szewczyk! The Euro Tour ranked No.6 became the first-ever Polish player to win a WPA World Championship as he battled through four matches in a tense final day to take down the Predator World 10-Ball Championship, defeating Peru’s Christopher Tevez in the final. Gratulacje, mistrzu!

Wojciech Szewczyk Wins a WPA World Championship