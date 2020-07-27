Wei Tzu-Chien Wins WPBA Virtual 9-ball Ghost Challenge #4 Over Kelly Fisher

We have a winner! Congrats to Wei Tzu-Chien for winning the WPBA Virtual 9-ball Ghost Challenge Event 4 defeating Kelly Fisher in the finals. Jeannie Seaver took 3rd and Monica Webb took 4th.

Thank you to Angela Janic for running the tournament, Jennifer Hamilton for the behind the scenes, the guest commentators, the scorekeepers, the players, and the spectators who tuned in to watch the livestream.

Our Virtual 9-ball Ghost Challenge Tournament of Champions is starting on July 29 which will feature the top 8 players from this 4-part series. Stay tuned for more details.