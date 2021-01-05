|WADA (2021 LIST OF PROHIBITED SUBSTANCES AND METHODS NOW IN FORCE
|Montreal, 1 January 2021 – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reminds athletes and all other stakeholders that its 2021 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (List) enters into force today (1 January). The 2021 List, which has been redesigned in order to improve navigation and usability for athletes and their support personnel, was approved by WADA’s Executive Committee (ExCo) during its meeting on 14-15 September 2020 and was first published on 30 September 2020.
|The List, which is one of the eight International Standards that are mandatory for all Signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code (Code), designates what substances and methods are prohibited both in- and out-of-competition, and which substances are banned in particular sports. WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said: “WADA kindly ask athletes, their entourage and all other stakeholders to review the List carefully and to take particular note of this year’s modifications to avoid inadvertent use of substances and methods that are prohibited in sport for 2021.”
[Read full 2021 report from WADA]
[Read WADA’s full list of what is prohibited for athletes in 2021]
World Anti Doping Agency Reminds Athletes of 2021 Prohibited Substances