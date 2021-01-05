World Anti Doping Agency Reminds Athletes of 2021 Prohibited Substances

Montreal, 1 January 2021 – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reminds athletes and all other stakeholders that its 2021 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (List) enters into force today (1 January). The 2021 List, which has been redesigned in order to improve navigation and usability for athletes and their support personnel, was approved by WADA’s Executive Committee (ExCo) during its meeting on 14-15 September 2020 and was first published on 30 September 2020.