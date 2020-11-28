Virtual Qualify Nov. 26 – Dec. 22 – Main Event: Dec. 29-31 20

Orlando, Florida- Necessity is the mother of invention. So we have seen the dawn of virtual tournaments. Various stay at home events with people streaming their matches on Facebook. Even reigning World 14.1 Champion Shane Van Boening has gone as far to live-stream his own practice sessions at home.

For 14 years straight we have organized and produced this event , the longest streak of World 14.1s in history. And though we were chalking off 2020 as a no-go, it seems there was a way to perhaps salvage this 80th Annual event by utilizing a bit of ingenuity, lessons from the long ago past, and adaptation/application of modern time’s innovations.

This year , we will bring back the Final Four from 2019 (Shane Van Boening, Corey Deuel, Thorsten Hohmann, John Schmidt) and seed them into the bracket. Joining them will be 4 qualifiers. Determining those 4 will be through the following:

Virtual Qualify from November 26 – December 22, 2020.

Main Event: December 29-31, 2020 Location: TBA

Format:

– Any player worldwide can pay their $75 entry

– Must go LIVE on Facebook (no pre-recordings or saved recordings) and tag World 14.1 Championship before starting or after you can tag us.

– Must be played on a 9ft table with maximum 5 inch pockets. Players with the top scores and prizes will be required to submit measurement proof or approved 3rd party verification

-Get your practice out of the way before going live otherwise we will count those balls and innings

– Take 3 innings to pocket as many balls as possible. If their score is not to their satisfactory, they can pay and get another 3 innings to try again.

– In the end, the best 4 scores will win their opportunity to play against the 4 top stars of straight pool in a single elimination format. The winner will be crowned the 80th World 14.1 Champion. Take that Corona!

Top finishers will be posted and we will reward with prizes. The Top 4 highest scores will advance to the World 14.1 to face against the Champions.

*You will not need additional entry fee, you will be in the Prize money and lodging will be provided for.

**If a qualified player cannot make the event finale Quarter-Finals, we will pass on the spot to the next highest scoring player.

ENTER NOW: Pay your entry fee by sending $75 via Zelle to worldsportsalumni@gmail.com or Cashapp to $KoreanDragon

We do need sponsors to still so please contact us to be an Official World 14.1 Sponsor at worldstraightpoolchampionships@gmail.com 407-782-4978 or join the World 141 Club at www.theworldtournament.com/141-club

