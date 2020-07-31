Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway Returns for August, 2020

MIDDLETON, WI (July 30, 2020) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the return of the SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway in August. Not simply a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

Unfortunately, due to the effects and restrictions of the COVID-19 virus unfolding around the country over the last few months, Viking chose to suspend the SmartShops Cue of the Month Program and Giveaway for June and July. As local restrictions have eased, the production and product development team have now returned to regular operation and the program has resumed.

For the month of August, Viking has a bit of a surprise with the SS0820B cue giveaway valued at $479. Viking recently uncovered several rods of the original Viking Red Pearl that was last used in the “F” Line in 2007. Eye catching and truly unique in color, this newly discovered vintage Red pearl is featured in the butt cap and rings of the August cue complemented by a White Premium Pearl butt sleeve, Black/White Double Pressed Irish Linen Wrap, Midnight Stain and low deflection ViKORE All-American performance shaft with Viking Quick Release and Tiger Everest tip. For a very limited time, you can step back in time but still get today’s performance- with a lifetime warranty!

This month’s contest runs from August 1st at 9:00AM until midnight on the 31st. Good Luck!

Viking sends out congratulations to Joseph Meyer of Kentucky for being the winner of the SmartShops SS0420B Giveaway for April and Ivelisse Woods of New York for winning the giveaway of the SS0520B in May.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-0820B at the end of the contest.

