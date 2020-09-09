Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for September, 2020

MIDDLETON, WI (September 9, 2020) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway for the month of September. Not simply a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of September, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-0920B cue valued at $449 MSRP. The SS-0920B features 21 Precious Alloy Premium Pearl, Metal and Black and Ivory IMA rings, Bronze Premium Pearl and Ivory IMA Butt Sleeve Rings and a Curly Maple forearm with Viking Sienna Stain. The cue is finished off with a black Double Pressed Irish Linen wrap, Viking Quick Release and Ivory IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-0920B comes standard with the Viking V-Pro Solid Maple, Classic American Performance shaft with LePro premium leather tip as well as the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

This month’s contest runs from September 2nd at 9:00AM until midnight on the 30th. Good Luck!

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-0820B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, Siege, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.