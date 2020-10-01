Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for October, 2020

MIDDLETON, WI (September 30, 2020) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway for the month of October. Not simply a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of October, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-1020B cue valued at $489 MSRP. The SS-1020B features 23 Autumn Sunset and White Premium Pearl and Black IMA rings, Limited Edition Black Palm Butt Sleeve and a Birdseye Maple forearm with Viking Coffee Stain. The cue is finished off with a double pressed Black/Orange Irish Linen wrap, Viking Quick Release and Black IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-1020B also comes standard with the low deflection ViKORE All-American performance shaft with Tiger Everest Medium tip and the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

This month’s contest runs from October 1st at 9:00AM until midnight on the 31st. Good Luck!

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Kim Nord of Michigan for being the winner of the August SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-1020B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXact Shot, eXact Shot2, InViktus, Siege, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.