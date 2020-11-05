Viking SmartShops Cue Giveaway for November, 2020

MIDDLETON, WI (November 4, 2020) – Viking Cue Manufacturing, LLC is a World leading designer, developer and manufacturer of authentic, American-Made billiard cues and performance shafts. Viking is proud to announce the SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway for the month of November. Not simply a catalog cue with substituted materials and stains, SmartShops cues are unique, one-of-a-kind designs that are only available for a limited time through Viking dealers.

For the month of November, Viking is giving away the SmartShops SS-1120B cue valued at $429 MSRP. The SS-1120B features 21 Gold Premium Pearl, Brass and Black IMA rings, 3 Gold Premium Pearl and Black IMA butt sleeve rings and a hard rock Maple forearm with Viking Midnight Black stain. The cue is finished off with a double pressed Black/Gold Irish Linen wrap, Viking Quick Release and Black IMA Joint and Butt Cap. The SS-1120B also comes standard with the classic, All-American, solid Maple V-Pro performance shaft with a Tweeten LePro Premium Leather tip and the Viking Limited Lifetime Warranty including warpage.

This month’s contest runs from November 5th at 9:00AM until midnight on the 30th. Good Luck!

Viking would like to send out congratulations to Jake Robida of Colorado for being the winner of the September SmartShops Cue of the Month Giveaway.

To enter the drawing, please visit https://www.vikingcue.com/cue-of-the-month-giveaway/. Enter once a day and we will randomly choose the winner of the SS-1120B at the end of the contest.

The Headquarters of Viking Cue is located in Middleton, WI and distributes internationally under the brands of Viking, ViKORE, eXactShot, eXactShot2, InViktus, Siege, VCrush, VPro, VSpin, Crush, Punch and Valhalla.

For more information, please contact Viking Cue at sales@vikingcue.com or call 1-800-397-0122. To find a Viking Dealer near you, visit our website at www.vikingcue.com.