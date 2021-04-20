VAN BOENING CONFIRMED FOR MASTERS, THORPE & WOODWARD LINE-UP FOR USA AT WORLD CUP

Skyler Woodward and Billy Thorpe will represent Team USA at this year’s World Cup of Pool, while Woodward and Shane van Boening have both been confirmed for the World Pool Masters.

Two-time Mosconi Cup MVP Woodward will be joined for the first time at the World Cup of Pool by Thorpe, who has been a Mosconi Cup team-mate of Woodward every year since 2017. The pair are close off the table and teamed up on it for a memorable 5-1 doubles win over Niels Feijen and Alexander Kazakis at the 2019 Mosconi Cup, a result which was the start of a run of momentum which took USA from trailing 5-3 to eventually winning a second successive Cup.

The World Cup of Pool takes place at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes, this May 9-14 and once that event has completed, Woodward will travel to Gibraltar for the World Pool Masters, which takes place from May 22-25.

Shane van Boening will also play the Masters as the South Dakota Kid looks for a third title having previously won the event in 2014 and 2015. Justin Bergman declined an invitation to enter the World Pool Masters.

Van Boening, Thorpe and Woodward will all then play in the World Pool Championship in Milton Keynes, England, from June 6-10, where Chris Robinson and Corey Deuel will also compete, meaning all five members of the 2020 Team USA will participate, as will Tyler Styer, a Mosconi Cup winner in 2018 and 2019.

All three events will be broadcast live on Sky Sports and on DAZN in USA. Further players to participate in each event will be announced over the coming weeks.

Already confirmed for the World Cup of Pool are defending champions Austria (Albin Ouschan & Mario He), hosts Great Britain A (Jayson Shaw & Chris Melling) and three-time winners Philippines (Jeff De Luna & Roberto Gomez). A full list of teams confirmed so far can be found at worldcupofpool.com.

David Alcaide will defend his World Pool Masters title in Gibraltar, with World Champion Fedor Gorst and Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw among the other players invited.

