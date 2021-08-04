US OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS ON SALE AUGUST 5

US OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP: TICKETS ON SALE AUG 5

Matchroom Pool is delighted to announce spectator tickets for the US Open Pool Championship at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City will go on pre-sale from 12 noon ET this Thursday, August 5, and general sale this Friday, August 6.

The US Open Pool Championship will take place from September 13-18, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

With just over five weeks to go until we land at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, we’re offering fans the opportunity to save over $100 by purchasing a season pass to see all six days of gut-wrenching action where 256 players will quickly become one.

Click here for the full ticket price list

Tickets will be available via www.matchroompool.com with Matchroom Pool Club subscribers receiving an email with their pre-sale ticket link at 2 pm ET on Thursday, August 5. Matchroom Pool Club is free to join at https://matchroompool.com/pool-club/

General sale will open at 12 noon ET on Friday, August 6 atwww.matchroompool.com.

Ticket prices start from $31.24 per session for the single-elimination stage and $31.24 for the day during the double-elimination stage.

A range of ticket packages are available including an event pass giving you access to all six days of action for only $166.25, a saving of up to $100. A premium event pass gives you reserved front three row seats for the single-elimination stage at $200.25

All tickets are subject to booking and processing fees.

The 2021 US Open Championship heads to Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City for the first time with Germany’s Joshua Filler defending his title. The field sold out in less than 24 hours with the world’s best set to grace AC as they look to go the distance.

Book a hotel room at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City here and get a special discounted rate. Stay side-by-side with the stars of pool at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast so get in quickly.