US OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 CANCELLED

The 2020 US Open Pool Championship, originally scheduled for April 13-18, 2020 and postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has now been cancelled.

Matchroom Pool, together with MGM Resorts, has taken this decision after considering the current global government and travel advice around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US Open Pool Championship will return in 2021. Matchroom Pool and MGM Resorts will continue to monitor the global situation and will make an announcement regarding dates for the 2021 US Open Pool Championship in due course.

TICKET REFUNDS

Orders purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase. Please allow up to 30 days for this refund to reflect with your financial institution.

For guests who utilized a Third Party to secure tickets, please reach out to your original point of purchase for information regarding a credit.

Those who purchased tickets with cash may present tickets at the original point of sale for a refund. Visit https://www.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/cancellation-and-postponement.html

Matchroom Pool, Mandalay Bay, MGM Resorts and AXS are not responsible for hotel, travel or other expenses related to the cancellation of these events and apologize to ticket holders for any inconvenience this may cause.

FUTURE EVENTS

Ticket holders of the cancelled event will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled event dates when they are announced.

Tickets to future performances may be purchased at http://www.mandalaybay.com/ or http://www.axs.com/.

PLAYER ENTRIES

All players who entered the 2020 US Open Pool Championship will receive a full refund of their entry fee.