US OPEN HEADS TO HARRAH’S RESORT ATLANTIC CITY, SEPTEMBER 13-18

The US Open Pool Championship will take place at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City from September 13-18 2021, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and the Atlantic City Sports Commission, Matchroom Multi Sport is pleased to announced.

Joshua Filler will be looking to defend his title as 256 players descend on Atlantic City for one of the biggest events in pool. Spectators will be welcome and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks, along with details of how players can enter.

The tournament will be broadcast live throughout on DAZN in countries including America, Sky Sports in the UK and on Matchroom.Live.

Emily Frazer, Managing Director of Matchroom Multi Sport, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Caesar’s Entertainment and the Atlantic City Sports Commission, who really want to make Atlantic City the home of pool, which is fantastic news.

“The US Open is 33 tables, 256 players, we will broadcast all six days of the event this year and we are super excited to have spectators there. It has been great to have fans at the World Pool Championship and we are now really excited for the US Open in September.”

The US Open Pool Championship is the sport’s longest-running major. Filler defeated China’s Wu Jiaqing in the 2019 final to lift his first title, and he’ll be hoping to come through a superstar field to keep his hands on the famous trophy.

Fans can sign up to the free Matchroom Pool Club for the latest updates and ticket alerts as well as access to an exclusive pre-sale opportunity to book tickets.

For all the latest news and announcements follow Matchroom Pool on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.