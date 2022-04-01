UK Open Pool Championship, London May 17-22

Tickets for the first-ever UK Open Pool Championship at the Copper Box Arena, London will go on Priority Sale to Matchroom Pool Club members on Monday 4, April at 3 pm UK time with special early bird ticket prices from £15. General Sale will follow on Monday 11, April.

SIGN UP FOR PRIORITY ACCESS FOR FREE HERE

The UK Open Pool Championship will get underway for the first time from May 17-22 with 256 of the world’s best players descending on London for glory and a slice of the $200,000 prize pot in one of England’s most iconic venues.

Matchroom Pool Club members will be able to take advantage of our early bird discount offer for one week with day tickets for only £15 instead of £20 and a season ticket for only £80 instead of £100 to enjoy all the action.

EARLY BIRD TICKET PRICES – BOOK BY MONDAY 11, APRIL

BOOK USING PROMO CODE – UKOpen

Season Ticket – £80 instead of £100

17-21 May – £15 Day Ticket instead of £20

22 May – £20 Final Day Ticket instead of £30

Fans will be able to take in every single table at the Copper Box Arena as 256 battle through the double-elimination stage led by the top 32 on the Nineball World Rankings. Lending its format from the US Open, only the last 16 will make it through to the straight knockout stage.

Matchroom Pool Club members will be emailed on Monday with a special code to access priority UK Open tickets.

General sale will open on Monday 11, April.