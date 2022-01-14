UK OPEN POOL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRIES SELL OUT IN UNDER AN HOUR

Player entries for the first-ever UK Open Pool Championship have sold out in under an hour with 256 spots quickly snapped up ahead of the inaugural tournament from May 17-22.

Sign up for the Waiting List here

A prize fund of $200,000 will be on offer as 256 players battle it out to become the inaugural winner of the UK Open Pool Championship with the Major Event contributing towards the newly announced Matchroom Nineball World Rankings.

World No.1 Albin Ouschan will go into the tournament as a red-hot favourite with the likes of World No.3 David Alcaide, World No.4 Shane Van Boening, and World Cup of Pool winner Joshua Filler set to feature in what promises to be a special week of action.

Matchroom Multi Sport Managing Director Emily Frazer said: “We cannot wait to see all 256 players at the inaugural U.K. Open later this year. It is fantastic to see such a big appetite for a brand-new event that we will be bringing. We have seen lots of different players from around the world signing up including snooker players on the World Snooker Tour. With $200,000 on the line, it could really be career-changing for some of the entrants. We’re excited to see the action unfold and will be able to give information on spectator tickets soon”

The brand-new UK Open Pool Championship will bring 256 of the world’s best players to the UK. Lending its format from the US Open Pool Championship, the UK Open will see players fight through a seeded double elimination stage led by the top 32 on the Nineball World Rankings. Only the last 16 will make it through to the straight knockout stage.

Players wishing to play the event can join the Waiting List. If places become available in the 2022 UK Open Pool Championship, players will be contacted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For any queries regarding player entries, please email pool@matchroom.com.

See more on the newly announced Matchroom Nineball World Rankings and Schedule here.