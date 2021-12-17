Turning Stone Classic XXXIV 9-Ball Open

January 6-9, 2022

Important notice: The governor of New York has issued a statewide mask mandate as of December 13, 2021. Everyone whether vaccinated or not, must wear a mask in any indoor public place until further notice. Our event is no exception so please bring your masks.

Mike Zuglan’s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino are proud to present The $25,000 Added “Turning Stone Classic XXXIV 9-Ball Open” on January 6-9, 2022. Turning Stone has once again invited us to compete in their beautiful and spacious Event Center which is most definitely one of the best arenas in the world. There is not a bad seat in the house and multiple matches can be viewed comfortably from everywhere. The intimate layout in this world class arena allows you to mingle with your favorite players and lets you feel like you are a part of the action as well. Turning Stone Resort Casino is a full service resort with everything needed for a relaxing, fun filled and enjoyable experience. Check them out at www.turningstone.com Our 34th Turning Stone Classic will once again have a full roster of 128 players competing for the title. The field will include a wide range of talent from our regular tour players to some of the best in the game. Currently, Shane Van Boening, Jayson Shaw, Johnny Archer are all tied at six wins apiece! Will the tie be broken this time or will another champion be crowned? Some of the other notable players signed up to play include Billy Thorpe, Thorsten Hohmann, Mika Immonen, Corey Deuel, Darren Appleton and our own regulars Jeremy Sossei and Bucky Souvanthong. These are just a few to be in attendance along with many other notable and not so notable but great players nonetheless. The complete player list, subject to change, will be up soon on our site, www.joss9balltour.com . This promises to be yet another memorable event in our long running Turning Stone Classic series. Our $25,000 added “Turning Stone Classic XXXV 9-Ball Open”, Season Finale is tentatively scheduled for September 1-4, 2022. When a final agreement is reached I will begin taking entries for that event hopefully in January at TS but not before. FYI, there is every reason to believe that the September 2022 Season Finale will fill to capacity many months prior to the event, so seriously interested players need to sign up early to avoid being shut out. Our complete schedule can be found at www.joss9balltour.com Once again at Turning Stone there will be a second chance tournament on Sunday January 9th at 10AM. This is an event for those Non Pro level players (I will decide) eliminated from the main event. The event format will be as follows: $60 Entry Fee – 32 Player Max – same rules as main event – Single Elimination – Races to 4, best 2 of 3 sets, with the deciding set being a single game sudden death. This means that if each player wins a race to 4, there will be a lag for the break and a 1 game playoff to determine the match winner. Entries will be taken for this tournament as players are eliminated from the main event and will be treated as first paid – first in until the event is full. The equipment for our world class event will once again be 16 Diamond Smart Tables covered with 860 Simonis (“The Cloth Of Champions”) tournament blue cloth. We be using the Aramith Tournament balls with the Diamond Tournament cue balls. Once again only the best equipment in the world will be used at our event!

As always, fans coming to Turning Stone for our event will be treated to Free Admission, Free collectible posters, (while supplies last & can be viewed now at www.joss9balltour.com and on Face Book at Mike Zuglan’s Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour page) and some of the best pool you will ever see. All of this is brought to you courtesy of Turning Stone Resort Casino and the Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour!

Included in the Event Center at Turning Stone is a full service snack bar serving all of our favorite foods and adult beverages. There will be billiard product vendors and on site cue repairs available for all your needs. Mike Burton of www.josscues.com will have a wide range of Joss Cues and Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Shirts. CJ and Peggi Wilkinson of www.baltimorecitycues.com will be here with their extensive cue, case and supplies display. Dan Dishaw, www.dishawcues.com will be on hand with his cues and expert on site cue repairs. Feng Zhao of www.lite-systems.com will be there with his custom LED billiard lighting and other billiard products. Andrea Duvall, owner of Utica Billiards on The Boulevard, will also be on hand with many billiard products. And Victor Conte will be on site promoting his new game as well. There is still time and room for new vendor or two at a mere fraction of what you would pay elsewhere. Interested parties should contact me at 518-356-7163 immediately.

Dan, Debbie and Stephen Janes of Joss Cues, have once again upped the ante and provided us with two gorgeous, custom engraved Joss cues for raffle. These cues are valued at $1,600 & $1,900 and will be raffled off on Saturday just before the 8 PM matches, and the second will go on Sunday immediately prior to the final match at approximately 7 PM.



We invite everyone to come to Turning Stone Resort & Casino January 6-9, 2022 for a great experience, and 4 full days of some of the best pool you will ever witness. If for some reason you are unable to make it, there will be free live scoring and a free live stream expertly provided by Alan Leon, aka Upstate Al and Mike Howerton at www.azbilliards.com , The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour and Turning Stone Resort Casino. Match times are as follows: Thursday at 4,6,8 & 10pm. Friday at 10am, noon, 2,4,6,8 & 10pm. Saturday at 10am, noon, 2,4,6,8 & 10pm. Sunday at 11am, 1,3,5 & the final match at 7pm. The second chance tournament on Sunday will begin at 10am and run continuously until completed. I would like to ask all of you to please publicize our event through social media etc. so more people may be informed about this great and free event. And, as always, I remind all of you how important it is to please frequent your local billiard parlors and promote and utilize the fine products of our most generous sponsors listed below. They are the backbone of our sport!

I hope to see all of you at Turning Stone

Happy Holidays,

Mike Zuglan

