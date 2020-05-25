Tri-State Tour COVID-19 Update



All Events Canceled until futher notice



In an abundance of caution and concern

for the health and safety of its players,

The Tri-State Tour has decided to cancel

all events until further notice.

Our hope is to continue events as soon as we can.

And we will post events on the page

as soon as we know they will be happening.

As much as everyone would like to continue business as usual,

the presence of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the NY-NJ area calls for different action.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update you as time goes on regarding future events.

As a reminder,

please continue to do your part

and practice social distancing measures.

Be sure to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available,

use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Use a mask when in public.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay Safe and Stay Healthy

Be well and hope to see you soon,

The Tri-State Tour

